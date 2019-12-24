Mary J. Blige Goes Topless Under White Blazer & Continues To Wow Fans With Her All-White Ensemble

Mary J. Blige — also referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — has continued to wow her followers on Instagram with her outfit photos recently. The “Do You Hear What I Hear?” hitmaker is a vision in white ahead of Christmas Day in her latest upload and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Blige stunned in a white blazer buttoned up. Underneath, the “All That I Can Say” songstress went topless which exposed a lot of flesh. She paired the ensemble with pants of the same color and wore the outfit with heels. Blige accessorized herself with a thick gold chain wrapped around her neck that had a huge circular pendant hanging off it and covered a lot of her chest. She put on her signature gold hoop earrings on and opted for large white sunglasses. To finish the whole look, Blige owned a number of eye-catching rings on both hands.

The “Take Me as I Am” icon rocked her blond hair in long braids and wore them down. Her eye makeup was very visible through the sunglasses but she applied a glossy lip.

In an upload consisting of two photos, Blige showed off her outfit in front of a cemented wall. In the first shot, she leaned against the wall and placed both hands on her thighs. She looked directly at the camera with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless.

In the second, she was photographed from head to toe. She was standing on a staircase and raised one leg on a higher step. The “Be Without You” chart-topper tilted her head up a little and looked straight to the camera lens.

In her caption, she reminded followers that its Capricorn season. She also credited Robert Ector for taking the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blige will turn 49-years-old next year on January 11. She remains the eighth most-popular celebrity born on that day.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 179,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Style is always on point!” one user wrote.

Loading...

“You look f**king amazing…..gracefully just aging backward! @therealmaryjblige like wow,” another shared.

“Wow the Queen is killing the fashion game,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple flame and love heart emoji.

“Wow! Love me some Mary!” a fourth follower commented.

Blige is no stranger to impressing her fans via social media. In a previous Instagram upload, she looked super glam in high waisted leather culottes and fiery red boots. To date, the post has achieved more than 189,000 likes.