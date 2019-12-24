Mary J. Blige Goes Topless Under White Blazer & Continues To Wow Fans With Her All-White Ensemble

Mary J. Blige attends Love Ball III at Gotham Hall on June 25, 2019 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Mary J. Blige — also referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — has continued to wow her followers on Instagram with her outfit photos recently. The “Do You Hear What I Hear?” hitmaker is a vision in white ahead of Christmas Day in her latest upload and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Blige stunned in a white blazer buttoned up. Underneath, the “All That I Can Say” songstress went topless which exposed a lot of flesh. She paired the ensemble with pants of the same color and wore the outfit with heels. Blige accessorized herself with a thick gold chain wrapped around her neck that had a huge circular pendant hanging off it and covered a lot of her chest. She put on her signature gold hoop earrings on and opted for large white sunglasses. To finish the whole look, Blige owned a number of eye-catching rings on both hands.

The “Take Me as I Am” icon rocked her blond hair in long braids and wore them down. Her eye makeup was very visible through the sunglasses but she applied a glossy lip.

In an upload consisting of two photos, Blige showed off her outfit in front of a cemented wall. In the first shot, she leaned against the wall and placed both hands on her thighs. She looked directly at the camera with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless.

In the second, she was photographed from head to toe. She was standing on a staircase and raised one leg on a higher step. The “Be Without You” chart-topper tilted her head up a little and looked straight to the camera lens.

small problems…BIG MOVES #CapricornSeason ???? @robertector

In her caption, she reminded followers that its Capricorn season. She also credited Robert Ector for taking the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blige will turn 49-years-old next year on January 11. She remains the eighth most-popular celebrity born on that day.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 179,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Style is always on point!” one user wrote.

“You look f**king amazing…..gracefully just aging backward! @therealmaryjblige like wow,” another shared.

“Wow the Queen is killing the fashion game,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple flame and love heart emoji.

“Wow! Love me some Mary!” a fourth follower commented.

Blige is no stranger to impressing her fans via social media. In a previous Instagram upload, she looked super glam in high waisted leather culottes and fiery red boots. To date, the post has achieved more than 189,000 likes.