Jennifer Aniston, Rita Wilson & Laura Dern Camp It Up In Instagram Pic: ‘Say Cheese!’

Jennifer Aniston shared a new photo to Instagram where she is seen camping it up on the social media site alongside Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and their pals for a holiday event the actress threw at her home.

Aniston, seen wearing a black tank top, is covering her mouth with her left hand in the cute image. The hair that sparked a million imitators is long and loose around her face, her golden highlights on point as they frame her cheekbones. Jen sported neutral makeup and red nails, along with lots of gold jewelry for the photo.

On the left in the pic is actress and singer Rita Wilson, actress, singer, and wife of Academy-Award winning actor Tom Hanks. She is sporting a black shirt, black leather jacket, and a choker necklace to go with her big and inviting smile.

Little Women actress Laura Dern bookends the group on the right, the actress playfully tousling her blonde hair for the campy pic. She wore a sparkly gold jacket in the spirit of the season.

Also in the image was Jennifer’s longtime friend and hairstylist, Chris McMillan, the sole male in the group of pals, standing tall behind the women. An unnamed pal stands between Rita and Jennifer in the image.

Jennifer’s celebrity pals commented on the fun photo in the comments section of the pic, including Food Network star Cat Cora, who remarked she loved her “Greek girls” referring to the shared ethnicity of both Jennifer and Rita.

Comedian David Spade also got in on the fun, adding a few zingers of his own regarding the pic.

Spade quipped in the comments section that he probably was in the kitchen getting more food during the photo shoot, his opinion on why he was not included in the group pic.

He later commented that he was still in Jennifer’s large home, joking that he couldn’t find his way out and that it was “embarrassing. I’m in sector 42J. I’m walking north try to find me.”

Fans loved the sweet photo of some of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces and took to the social media site to share their opinions.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS from the fanistons!! We love you so much, Jen. And we’re so proud of you!!” said one follower of The Morning Show actress.

Loading...

“Oh my God, I love you! Imagine having that many iconic friends?? Only Jen Aniston can relate,” remarked a second fan of the television and film star.

“You are the CUTEST! Happy Holidays Jen! I wish you a lovely and restful time!” said a third fan, followed by a series of red emoji hearts.

The final episode of season one of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently aired. A second season of the Apple TV series will begin shooting sometime in 2020 for a late fall release reported Bustle.