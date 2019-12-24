Lorena Rae Poses On Her Knees In A Red Bikini At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret model got on her knees in her swimwear during a sunny trip to to the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae got on her knees for a sizzling new video shared to social media this week. In the clip, which was posted to Instagram by swimwear line Solid & Striped on December 23, the 25-year-old German model stunned as she rocked her bikini and got down on her knees in the sand with the ocean behind her.

Lorena, who made her first appearance in Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show last year, slayed as she slipped into a red bikini for the sunny swimwear shoot.

The short and sweet video was posted with a filter to give it a more vintage feel and began with the beauty sitting back on her legs that were bent underneath her. She then sat up on her knees to show off her long and toned legs to the world while she brushed all of the sand off her hands.

Lorena flashed a seriously big smile to the camera as she soaked up the sun at the beach. The star kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of sunglasses on her eyes with a fun red frame and also sported a fedora on her head.

The model’s long and highlighted brunette hair was left straight and flowed down past her shoulders for her beach day.

As for Lorena’s bikini look, the stunner showed just a little skin as she posed for the camera.

The beauty wowed in a dark red and plunging crop-top style bikini top with thicker straps over both of her shoulders.

She paired that with a larger pair of bottoms in the same color that were high-waisted to give fans just a glimpse at her toned torso and tiny waist.

Solid & Striped didn’t confirm which bikini Lorena wore for her beach trip in the upload, though the account simply captioned the snap with the hashtag #THESUNISFUN. The account also tagged Lorena in the post, as well as professional photographer Terence Connors.

The video has been viewed more than 2,300 since it was first posted online, while many shared the love for Lorena in the comments section.

“I love these family beach pictures,” one person said with an eye heart emoji.

Loading...

Social media influencer Natalie Lim Suarez also commented on the sizzling bikini snap, as she wrote, “This is amaze” with two red rose emoji.

The latest look at the model in her swimwear at the beach comes shortly after Lorena wowed fans with another bikini video as she hit the sand.

That time, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the genetically blessed star made her way out of the ocean while dripping wet as she modeled a strapless red and white striped swimsuit from the same brand.