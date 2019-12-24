Sophie Monk Sports A Red Bikini And Santa Hat For Festive ‘Mean Girls’ Dance Video

Sophie did the 'Jingle Bell Rock' dance from the Lindsay Lohan movie.

Sophie Monk’s Christmas gift to her fans was another bikini video. This time, the Love Island Australia chose a holiday theme for her performance.

On Christmas Eve, Sophie took to Instagram to show off the results of all the hard work she’s been doing during her vacation in Mauritius. According to the 40-year-old blond bombshell, it took her three hours to learn the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance routine from Mean Girls. In the movie, actresses Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Adam Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert wear red leather mini skirts, knee-high boots, and Santa hats for their sexy dance performance to the classic holiday tune. For her recreation of the memorable movie moment, Sophie wore a tiny red bikini, a sequined Santa hat, red and white Christmas socks, and a pair of white high heels.

Sohpie’s two-piece bathing suit featured a lightly padded, fixed triangle top and low-rise bottoms. Her dance took place outside of the Club Med La Plantation d’Albion resort, which is where she and boyfriend Joshua Gross are currently staying. She gave her luxurious set a festive touch by tucking the corners of two Christmas stockings underneath the mattress pad of a swinging outdoor bed.

At the beginning of her dance video, Sophie mouthed along with Mean Girls character Regina George. Regina was chastising Gretchen Wieners for questioning her decision to make her switch places with new girl Cady Heron for their annual “Jingle Bell Rock” dance routine at their school’s talent show.

Sophie sashayed, shimmied, dipped, and rolled her hips during her spot-on performance. When she did slow turn, she revealed that her bikini bottoms had a cheeky back. The camera followed her as she moved to her right, revealing a Christmas tree. The video ended when Sophie reached the point in the Mean Girls movie when the music began skipping.

Sophie complained that her performance was “crap” in the caption of her Instagram post, but her 564,000 followers strongly disagreed with this assertion. They took to the comments section to let the Aussie entertainer know how much joy her holiday video was bringing them.

“I’m alone Christmas but this put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you,” read one response to Sophie’s silly season’s greeting.

“I love how confident, funny and gorgeous you are. Merry Xmas!” wrote another fan.

“OMG you are hilarious. Thanks for the laughs and merry Xmas to you and your family,” remarked a third admirer.

Sophie has shared multiple humorous bikini videos during her island getaway with Joshua. The couple is in Mauritius celebrating Sophie’s 40th birthday, and she had a hilarious response when internet trolls complained that she’s too old to be rocking a bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she let the age-shamers know that they weren’t getting to her by getting completely nude to film an Austin Powers-inspired video.