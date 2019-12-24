Candice Swanepoel Slays In A Seriously Tiny Snakeskin Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel's minuscule bikini showed some serous skin.

Candice Swanepoel once again left very little to the imagination as she posed in the tiniest snakeskin print bikini in a hot new snap shared to Instagram this week. The stunning long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel flashed her flawless model figure for the whole world to see as she headed outdoors in her tiny two-piece.

The 31-year-old South African beauty could be seen proving why she’s one of the most sought after models in the game as she posed in the yellow number, which featured a snakeskin print across the minuscule triangular top and equally tiny bottoms.

The revealing bikini top featured just a thin string that stretched around her upper torso as well as matching straps that tied around her neck in the same print.

As for the bottoms, they too showed off a whole lot of skin as Candice posed for the camera with her ankles crossed. The itsy bitsy bottoms barely covered her modesty as they were made up of only a tiny piece of material held together by thin string strands that she tied into large bows across both of her hips.

The bows were high-waisted and sat in line with her bellybutton to show off her seriously long legs and equally impressive tan.

Candice had both of her arms bent and stretched above her head as she looked out into the distance in the photo, which was posted online by her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, on December 23.

The beauty’s long blond hair was left to flow down her back for the shoot, which Tropic of C revealed on the social media site took place at Kenya‘s Maasai Mara Game Reserve. The stunning scenery could be seen in the distance behind her as she stood in the grass while wearing brown lace-up sandals.

In the caption, Tropic of C – which has a number of famous fans, including supermodel Gisele Bundchen – confirmed that the mom of two wore the praia bikini set, which is part of the eco-friendly brand’s recently launched asante sana collection.

The bikini snap received thousands of likes as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.

Many flooded the comments section with emoji to show their approval after seeing Candice strip down in her home continent of Africa, including thumbs up, heart eyes, fire, and hearts.

The star regularly serves as both a model and designer for her own brand, with both Candice and Tropic of C sharing sizzling snaps of the beauty in different bikinis and swimsuits from the range to social media.

One recent Instagram upload showed the star as she flashed her booty while rocking a tiny string bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.