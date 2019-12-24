‘Bachelor’ Stars React To Arrival Of Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici’s Baby No. 3, Daughter Mia

The fan favorite couple welcomed a baby girl on December 23rd.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are parents to a beautiful baby girl, and Bachelor Nation is celebrating. The Bachelor fan favorites, who met and married on the ABC reality show, took to Instagram to reveal that they welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Mia, on December 23. Baby Mia arrived via a scheduled C-section. Sean and Catherine are also parents to two sons, Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 1.

The Bachelor alums posted separate photos with their newborn. Catherine, 33, captioned a selfie of herself holding her daughter, while Sean, 36, admitted that he was happy to now have a “daddy’s girl.” The Bachelor star added that mom and baby are doing great.

It’s no surprise that the couple’s friends from The Bachelor franchise immediately reacted to their big baby news just two days before Christmas. In the comments section to Sean and Catherine’s posts, several members of Bachelor Nation chimed in to offer the couple congratulations on the arrival of Mia.

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison wrote to Sean, “God bless brother. Congrats!”

“So happy for you guys!!!” added Bachelor alum Molly Malaney Mesnick.

Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky also commented on Catherine’s photo.

“Awwwwwww so exciting!!!!!! Congratulations mama and Mia!!!!!” Ali wrote.

“A GIRL!!! Amazing! Congrats you two,” added former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman also offered Sean and Catherine heartfelt congratulations.

While baby Mia’s gender was a secret up until her birth, some fans wondered if the couple dropped a big hint last month. After Catherine threw herself a pink-themed baby shower at the couple’s home, she explained to her followers that because her baby’s gender was “ambiguous,” she decided to go girly because she knew she could. Catherine noted that should she have a third boy, she would have to wait a very long time “to have another girly party,” according to People.

“It is not a gender reveal,” Catherine told her Instagram fans. “It is not an actual ‘girl’ baby shower. It’s just a girly baby shower.”

Last year, Sean told E! News that while the couple hopes to adopt at least one child in the future, he also wanted to see what a biological daughter with Catherine would look like because “hopefully it would look like mama.” Now his wish has come true with the arrival of baby Mia.

The news of Sean and Catherine’s baby comes as another Bachelor alum, Courtney Robertson, announced she is pregnant and engaged.