Instagram Model Leanna Bartlett Busts Out Cleavage In Lacy Black Lingerie

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett looked flawless in a photo that she recently shared on social media. She flaunted all her assets in lacy black lingerie that set her fans’ feeds on fire. In fact, Leanna looked smoking hot as she posed for the camera.

This time around, Leanna was promoting underwear for the brand, Yandy. The fabric had a sprinkling of tiny stars across its length that added a rather whimsical element to such a dramatic piece of lingerie.

The glamor model put her voluptuous cleavage on full display in a black lace teddy that barely contained her ample assets. The sheer material skimmed her trim waist and tummy area, and also covered her black thong. Leanna flaunted her toned thighs and legs that seemed to go on for days.

The bra portion of the teddy was a delicate affair with its spaghetti straps and lace inset detail. The teddy seemed a tad too snug since Leanna’s breasts almost burst from the confines of the ensemble. Of course, the ebony color of the lingerie highlighted Leanna’s sun-kissed skin tone.

The Ukrainian model accessorized with some gold bangles on both wrists, a ring, and a provocative attitude. She wore her hair in a side path, and allowed her blonde tresses to fall softly down her shoulder. Leanna also kept her makeup simple. She chose to rock a smoky eye and nude lips that closely resembled her own natural lip color.

Leanna is in the business of catering to her fans’ needs. In fact, more than 3.3 million people follow the blonde bombshell. This glamor model does not shy away from revealing plenty of skin and often leaves very little to the imagination. Those who follow Leanna know that they can expect sexy photos on a consistent basis because she never fails to deliver.

This particular image has already racked up over 52,000 views in less than a day. Many of her fans couldn’t get enough of the photo and let the model know their thoughts in the comments section. While the majority of fans simply let their fire and heart emoji do the talking, others praised their favorite social media influencer.

“Love this lingerie on ya girl, perfect body for it,” an Instagram user complimented Leanna.

One fan jokingly warned, “I’m gonna call the fire department, because you are setting Insta on fire Leanna.”

Another follower had his mind blown and opined, “Most beautiful woman of all time.”