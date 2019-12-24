‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, December 23: Steffy Presses Zoe For More Information

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 23 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) worried about her daughter. She told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that his son met the requirements for a psychopath. Brooke contended that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) hated her and wanted Ridge to divorce her.

Just then, Thomas called Ridge, per She Knows Soaps. He told his father that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had changed her mind about working with him. After he ended the call, Ridge relayed the information. Brooke was dumbfounded and couldn’t understand her daughter’s actions. Ridge offered that Hope believed that Thomas had moved on with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Brooke wasn’t buying it and called Thomas a “master manipulator.” Ridge wanted Brooke to forgive Thomas so that they could move on with their lives. However, Brooke remained adamant that Thomas needed help.

At the cabin, Hope tried to reassure Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about Thomas. But Liam’s gut told him that something wasn’t right with the situation. Hope promised that she would keep her guard up and wouldn’t allow Thomas to manipulate her. Since they now worked apart, Liam warned Hope that he wouldn’t be able to protect her should something happen. Hope pointed out that the fashion line was her life’s work and that she wanted to save Hope For The Future. Hope would be careful, but she needed Thomas to help her win the fashion show competition.

In the design office, Thomas looked at the drawing he made of him and Hope in an embrace. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) walked in and they discussed Ridge and Brooke’s divorce. Quinn learned that Thomas approved of his father hooking up with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). After making the call to Ridge, Thomas told Quinn that he was looking forward to working with Hope. He felt optimistic about the future.

Zoe and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had a lot to talk about. Steffy was convinced that her brother was still obsessed with Hope even though he said that he was moving forward with the model. Zoe admitted that she didn’t know how Thomas really felt but it seemed as if he was starting to focus on her. Steffy pressed Zoe for more information but the model was at a loss for words. Zoe assured Steffy that she would continue to help Liam and Steffy but she was also hoping that he had really changed for the better. Just then, Thomas walked into the office.