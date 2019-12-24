Dolly Castro Bares Cleavage In Snakeskin Jumpsuit & Reveals Her Holiday Plans

Dolly Castro busted out of her jumpsuit in her latest Instagram share. The glamor model took to social media to show off her stunning figure in an ensemble from Pretty Little Thing. Dolly also told fans where she was headed for the holidays. Of course, her fans raved about the look and she was inundated with compliments and praise.

The Nicaraguan looked smoking hot in a snakeskin print that clung to her svelte figure like a second skin. Dolly let her fans know that she’s a big fan of animal print and it’s clear why she chooses to go to the wild side.

The skintight suit skimmed her body and showed off her curves that seemed to go on for days. The top half of the ensemble has a plunging neckline. Dolly didn’t waste the opportunity by covering up with a camisole and did not even bother wearing a bra beneath the jumpsuit. Instead, the fitness model flaunted her voluptuous cleavage and let her breasts nearly pop out of the suit.

The Instagram model kept her accessories to a minimum. She wore gold hoop earrings, her wedding ring, and a killer pair of black stilettos. Dolly opted to highlight her almond-shaped eyes with a bold brow, lashings of black mascara, and eyeliner to complete her smoky eye look. She swept blusher across her cheeks and wore a nude lipstick color.

The mother-of-one wore a middle path and styled her hair with care. She wore her long brown hair in loose waves that fell down her shoulders and back. She looked simply sensational.

Dolly is a firm fan-favorite and boasts a following of over 6.2 million people. She regularly updates her social media pages with tantalizing photos and videos. Over the years, she has built up a loyal fan base and often engages with them.

This particular image has already amassed more than 26,000 likes. While many posted heart and fire emoji, others took the time to leave a kind note. Some fans also responded to Dolly’s question in her caption. She wanted to know what her followers are up to and shared that she was about to depart for New York. It seems as if Dolly may be spending her Christmas in the Big Apple.

“I’m finishing up work for the week and then enjoying some time off???????????? PS you look absolutely beautiful,” one of her fans said.

Another shared, “Enjoy New York and have a very special Christmas.”

Many of her fans wished Dolly a safe journey and wanted her to enjoy her Christmas.

“Beautiful @missdollycastro. Have a safe trip to NYC and back home.”