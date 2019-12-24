Camille Kostek Flaunts Cleavage In A Flirty Dress

Camille Kostek shared a new Instagram update today with her fans. It was a black-and-white photo, and the stunner wore a dark mini dress for the occasion.

The model shared two pictures of herself side-by-side. On the photo on the left, Camille looked straight ahead at the camera. She smiled with her lips closed, and appeared to be mid-stride. She held a clutch in her left hand. Her makeup was had to discern, but her lipstick was prominent.

The dress had long sleeves and a short hem. The plunge v-neckline left her cleavage on full display. But that wasn’t all, as it had a high, thin collar. She completed her look with a pair of strappy shoes.

The backdrop was dark, as her dress seemed to meld into the backdrop. There were twinkling lights on the left-hand corner, but the model was notably well-illuminated. The flash made her skin look glowing in the photo.

And while the first shot was taken in very low light, the second image was quite different. The Sports Illustrated cover girl was seen in a brighter area this time. Camille crossed her right leg in front of herself in the shot, and was seen mid-laugh. It looked like the stunner was talking to someone beside her, as she looked to her right.

This new angle meant that her hairstyle was on display — she sported an elegant low bun. She didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories.

In addition, the captions provided inspiration for many of the comments. Lots of people sent her their best wishes for Christmas.

Others were distracted with complimenting her good looks.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Merry Christmas to you and the family!” exclaimed a follower.

“Most beautiful woman EVER,” raved an admirer.

“All I want for Christmas is the pats to win another super bowl,” wrote a fan.

“Have a Merry Christmas @camillekostek! Thank you for always being so kind to me,” said a fourth Instagram user, who received a response.

“Thanks for being so supportive over the years!” said Camille.

The bombshell has been spotted in other eye-catching mini dresses lately. In one Instagram update, Camille sported a nude-toned dress with an elaborate silver overlay. The cut of the ensemble was conservative, with a high neckline and slightly baggy sleeves. Meanwhile, the silver overlay was anything but simple. It featured symmetrical, geometrically-inspired design. The blonde sported her hair in a high ponytail, and smiled with her lips closed.