Chanel West Coast Gets Flirty In A Green Dress

Chanel West Coast shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. She was seen rocking a green dress while striking several fun and flirty poses.

The outfit had a velvety texture with the color being on-point for the Christmas season. It had short sleeves with a little volume and a low-cut neckline that left her cleavage showing. The back featured a small scoop cut.

The rapper completed her look with white accessories: a pair of boots and hair clips. The boots had heels and a lace-up design that mimicked sneakers. Meanwhile, she wore her hair down in a middle part. She put a bow-shaped clip in her hair which popped against her brown locks. Chanel opted to wear her hair in luxurious curls that fell down her back. In addition, she sported a necklace, a bracelet, and rings.

The stunner posed in front of a solid black background. The first photo showed her popping her left knee in, with her right hand on her hips. She tilted her head to the side and smiled for the shot.

The second image was full of energy, as Chanel held a wrapped present in her hands. She raised her right knee into the air and closed her eyes. This revealed her pink, shimmery eyeshadow on her inner lids. Chanel was seemingly caught mid-laugh with her mouth wide open.

The final picture showed off the Ridiculousness star’s sassy side. She turned her back diagonally to the camera and looked over her shoulder. Chanel gave a full pout and placed her hands on her hips.

Fans seemed to love the new update and left their compliments in the comments section. Many people wished her a happy holiday.

“This hair color is amazing on you,” noted an admirer.

Loading...

“I love the green on you, Chanel, green is my favorite color,” wrote a follower.

“Looking beautiful as always @chanelwestcoast,” declared a fan.

“Absolutely stunning in green brings you out the beautiful coloring your eyes,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell has been sharing Christmas-themed pictures since a few days ago. She kicked things off with a behind-the-scenes look at her holiday card photo shoot. Chanel sported a thong bodysuit for the occasion. She topped off her look with a Santa’s hat. The video clip showed her dancing around and showing off her figure. At one point, she climbed onto a chair and posed on her knees, giving sultry looks the whole time.