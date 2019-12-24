Blake Lively Looks Effortlessly Chic While Attending The Museum Of Ice Cream With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively posted quite the treat for her 26.1 million followers on Instagram on Monday evening. After spending time at the Museum of Ice Cream with her A-list actor Ryan Reynolds and their friends, The Rhythm Section actress shared 10 photographs from the museum visit on her social media account. Within two hours of sharing the slideshow, the photoset accumulated more than 1 million likes and 2,000 comments.

The first photograph shows the blond bombshell standing on a unique ice cream subway. Lively is shown wearing a pair of black Christian Louboutin thigh-high boot and a denim blue romper. To accessorize, Lively wore several bracelets and necklaces in addition to chunky hoop earrings. She also tagged Free People and J. Crew in her image, meaning the romper and jewelry are likely from those brands.

Lively opted for a casual and natural look. She’s not wearing much makeup, if any. Her hair is down in its customary wavy style.

In the second photo, Reynolds is seen smiling at the camera in a pair of white Converse sneakers and casual clothing from Basic Rights.

Additional photographs show specific exhibits from the museum and photos of the married couple’s friends, who accompanied them on the visit. Lively is beaming in every single photo, and it appears she had a good time.

The fifth image in the slideshow shows a close-up for Lively hugging her equally blonde friend. In the close-up, Lively tagged jewelry makers Jacquie Aiche and Jennifer Meyer Jewelry.

For fans of Reynolds and Lively’s relationship, the two got a sweet group photo together in the last image of her slideshow. Reynolds has his arm around his wife and Lively is seen reaching over to put a casual hand on their friend Justin Johnson’s forearm.

“Now I get why everyone screams,” wrote Lively in her photo caption. She also added an ice cream cone emoji.

Lively, Reynolds, and their museum guests received lots of love and attention in the comments section of the photos. Many of Lively’s fans were happy to see her posting again since she’s been relatively scarce on social media the last few months.

The official Museum of Ice Cream responded to Lively’s photo caption, “We scream you scream we all scream.”

They also added a matching ice cream cone emoji.

“Can I get a scoop?” asked one teasing fan.

“Dress down, but MAKE IT FASHION. Queen,” added a second person.

“You’re more blonde and it looks great!!” exclaimed a third admirer of Lively’s.