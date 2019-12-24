Singer Mariah Carey Is Being Sued By Her Previous Nanny For Allegedly Not Paying Her Wages

Mariah Carey is being sued by her previous nanny over unpaid wages, reports TMZ.

Maria Burgues claims she worked as a nanny for the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer “between late 2017 and early 2018.” During that time, she was getting paid $25 per hour. Burgues is now alleging that the pop megastar didn’t keep track of her hours and therefore never paid her total salary.

Not only is the ex-nanny saying she wasn’t paid what she was owed by Carey, but she is also claiming that the singer and her team did not “let her take required breaks.” California law states that employees must receive meal and rest breaks dependent on the amount of time they worked on a given day. Per the article from TMZ, Burgues was told that “those just weren’t a thing.”

Variety has more details about the impending suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to the publication, Burgues was not paid for her travel time either despite flying alongside Mariah while she was on tour to look after her children when the singer couldn’t.

Additional documents purport that Burgues was regularly berated and harassed by Mariah’s bodyguard, Marcio Moto, whose job was specifically to protect the pop star’s children.

Variety states that at one point, Burgues reported that Moto “threatened to kick her out of the car and leave her by the road.”

That wasn’t the only driving incident the former nanny recounted. According to her, Moto would often get distracted while driving and at one point during a video chat, he almost caused an accident while Carey’s children were in the car.

Mariah’s ex-nanny also alleges that any time she complained about her treatment, it fell on deaf ears.

This is not the first time a prior employee has sued Mariah.

Variety reports that she is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with her former assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, who alleged that the singer’s ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov, “treated her abusively.”

She was also sued in November by Maria Salazar, her former housekeeper.

In the most recent update about the legal case from TMZ, Mariah’s rep stated that the allegations represent “a legally and factually baseless claim that will be defended with vigor.”

People on social media have shared mixed reactions to the news of Mariah’s latest lawsuit. While her most ardent supporters accused Burgues, others appear to be skeptical of the singer’s reputation as a boss.

“All that money and you can’t pay your staff,” said one Twitter user.