Ana Cheri Gets Into The Holiday Spirit In A New Video By Popping Her Booty In A Skimpy Christmas Dress

Model Ana Cheri was feeling the Christmas spirit on Monday night. The gorgeous brunette shared a funny video of herself in a cleavage-baring red dress popping her booty and twerking in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree.

The clip features Cheri dancing to the Christmas mash-up of Khia’s raunchy “My Neck, My Back” song. The model was shot while wearing a scandalous red dress with a plunging neckline and exceedingly short hemline, completing her Christmas-themed look with a Santa hat.

When the video begins, Ana takes on the persona of a “good girl,” smiling at the camera and making an innocent facial expression. Her enviable cleavage and curvy chest are both very visible as she busts some moves in front of the camera.

After a few seconds, Cheri turns around and drops down to her hands and knees, where she begins to twerk. Due to the short design of her dress, her booty is quite visible during her bouncing movements. The model’s dress also has several shiny tassels hanging down from the sides, which shake and practically shimmer as she twerks, similar to the lights adorning the Christmas tree behind her.

Cheri left her hair down for the clip, allowing her long locks to sit in soft waves around her face. She’s also wearing makeup, although it only appears to be minimal.

Please be advised that the video below contains strong language.

Cheri only shared the festive update a short while ago, but she has already received more than 6,000 comments. She has millions of fans who appreciate it whenever the bombshell posts new photographs and video footage of herself, and that was again the case with the recently uploaded clip.

“Haha, you get what ever you want babe,” wrote one cheerful fan.

“Forget the dance I love the lights on the tree,” joked a second person.

“Well now im in the spirit of christmas..lol,” said a third admirer.

“I didnt know you can twerk,” added a fourth fan with heart-eyes emoji.

That’s not the only new Instagram update Cheri’s fans were able to view today. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model posted a smoking hot photo of herself posing in a sports bra and matching joggers. Her outfit was a pretty winter rose color, as she explained in her caption.

Like her Christmas-themed upload, the earlier photo flaunted her incredibly curvy body. Cheri’s fans have been quite spoiled today.