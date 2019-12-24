‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar The Boneless Is Stunned By The Introduction Of Princess Katya

Princess Katya bears a striking resemblance to the dead wife of Ivar the Boneless.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While History Channel’s Vikings may be taking a hiatus this week due to Christmas Day, it hasn’t stopped new details emerging about the next episode, according to Metro.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it had been confirmed that the actor who played the wife of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) will be returning in Season 6. In Season 5, Alicia Agneson played Freydis, Ivar’s wife. However, by the end of the season, Ivar had killed Freydis after she went behind his back and sided with his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). This saw the downfall of Ivar’s rule and his subsequent escape from Kattegat when Bjorn was declared the king there. Season 6 then saw Ivar reaching Kiev and befriending the Rus prince, Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky).

Initially, a theory had been developed by fans that saw Agneson returning as the historical figure, Olga Of Kiev. This woman was a known leader of the Rus, who is featuring in Season 6 of Vikings. According to the history books, this character married Prince Igor, who is currently being played by Oran Glynn O’Donovan is the TV series.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

However, a new video clip released to History Channel’s Instagram account reveals that Agneson will actually be playing Princess Katya. In the teaser for the upcoming episode, Prince Oleg introduces Princess Katya to Ivar the Boneless.

“I want to introduce you to my intended bride,” Oleg says to Ivar in the clip.

Ivar turns and sees Katya for the first time. In apparent stunned silence, he stares at the woman who bears such a striking resemblance to Freydis. Oleg then goes on to introduce Katya to Prince Igor before mentioning Ivar as a famous Viking. Katya is seen to frown at the mention of who he is. It seems unlikely that Katya is Freydis in disguise but, if she is a devout Christian, she may be frowning at the fact that Vikings are inherently pagan.

As to how Katya’s introduction will affect Ivar remains to be seen. However, it is possible that her resemblance to his dead wife will affect him considerably and viewers will have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more.

Loading...

You can view the first look at Princess Katya in Season 6 of Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings will take a one-week hiatus before returning to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 1, at 10 p.m.