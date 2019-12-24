Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Sexy New Photo

Abigail Ratchford‘s latest Instagram post mixed haute couture with seduction, as the model posed in nothing but Fendi stockings and stilettos.

The black-and-white image portrayed Abigail in focus as she looked off to the side. The focal point of the picture was her braless figure — most notably her ample cleavage, with her elbow and forearm carefully positioned over her voluptuous bust. She sat cross-legged on a piano, sporting only sheer stockings with the black Fendi logo printed on them. She wore black patent leather stilettos, with one foot standing firmly on the cover of the keys.

Her licorice-colored locks were pulled high into a ponytail that cascaded down one shoulder and ended at the bottom of her chest.

Abigail wore a full face of makeup. Her eyebrows were thick and arched, her lids dusted with shimmering shadow, and the grayscale photo made it appear as if she had a smoky eye look. Her lashes were curled and fanned upwards. Her cheeks were perfectly contoured. Her pout was painted with a shiny gloss.

Abigail’s caption seemed to be a nod to the designer brand, referring to herself as “rich” and adding a winky face at the end. She also revealed the kind of “energy” she wanted to take with her into the New Year.

Note: The Instagram caption below contains a slight NSFW language.

Her 9 million followers were all about the photo, with more than 89,460 fans double-tapping the picture as of this writing. The sultry image also racked up more than 860 comments, with many sharing their thoughts via heart-eye and flame emoji. Some, however, took to the comment section to express their praise in words.

“You look gorgeous even in a black and white picture,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning like always,” gushed a user, sending her an emoji blowing a kiss.

Others chose to reference pop culture in their comments.

Loading...

“I know that LL Cool J song mentions a girl with a Fendi bag now you got to include Fendi stockings too? Lol,” asked a follower, commenting on her high-end fashion choices.

“Omg! Forget the movie. You’re the true genuine ‘Bombshell’ all rolled into one,” said another commenter.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Abigail recently shared a super hot photo of herself completely naked, tangled up in red Christmas lights.

The 27-year-old model frequently posts sexy images of herself on her Instagram account, whether she is flaunting her bust, showing off her ample curves and toned physique, or simply just getting a little NSFW.