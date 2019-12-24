Russian Stunner Ekaterina Zueva Goes Topless & Wears Fishnets In A Sexy New Instagram Photo

Russian beauty Ekaterina Zueva gave her fans a Christmas Eve Eve present on Monday afternoon when she posed topless for her 2.3 million Instagram followers. The only thing keeping Ekaterina from giving her admirers an eyeful of her breasts is her left arm. She carefully draped the appendage across her busty chest to censor her nipples.

While Ekaterina did not wear a shirt or bra of any kind, she did wear a pair of fishnet tights and simple black panties. Her undies have thin straps, and her slender thighs and legs are visible through the mesh fabric of her tights. To add to the overall flirtatious vibe of the picture, Ekaterina tugged at the waistband of her tights as if pretending to try and pull them off altogether.

Her enviable breasts are the main attraction of Ekaterina’s latest Instagram update, but her smooth and toned stomach is also on display. Her belly is covered in an array of adorable moles and freckles.

The Russian stunner left her hair down in messy, yet sultry waves, making her look like a total bombshell.

The sexy snapshot was taken at Lucky Loft studio. The brunette posed in front of a simple plain backdrop. She tagged her photographer and makeup artist and gave them an additional shoutout in her photo caption. In regards to makeup, it looks like Ekaterina is wearing lipstick-, foundation, eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, and blush.

Ekaterina posted her photograph earlier today and gained more than 30,800 likes and 420 comments. Most of her followers added several emoji to her comments section, including flames, hearts, flowers, and more.

Model Jessica Killings and TV host Isabella Mueller both commented on Ekaterina’s photo to praise her beauty.

“May all women be jealous,” wrote one Russian-speaking admirer.

Loading...

“Yes dear that has my attention you look stunning and beautiful i truly love ya zuueva. Honest,” wrote a second person.

“Merry Christmas to you and may your New Year be filled with nothing but good news!” said a third fan.

“[W]ow! and all the words lose their meanings…,” gushed a third admirer.

Last week, the model showed off her body in another sensual photo. The Inquisitr reported that Ekaterina posed in a tied t-shirt with “angel” emblazoned in white letters across the chest. She also toyed with the waistband of her scandalous red panties in that photo in a similar fashion to the image above. The previous update was holiday-themed as Ekaterina posed in front of a Christmas tree.