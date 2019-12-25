Is McDonald’s Open On Christmas Day 2019?

While most people prefer to eat traditional holiday foods on Christmas, there are others who may find themselves wanting something different. McDonald’s offers a variety of foods that can be enjoyed throughout the day, and perhaps a McGriddle for breakfast, a Big Mac for lunch, or a McFlurry for dessert may be just what someone wants on Christmas Day. However, while McDonald’s is typically open on most holidays, at least for a few hours, some people may be wondering if the popular restaurant chain will be open at all on Christmas Day.

According to Country Living, the McDonald’s website does not give specific hours for the holiday but rather says, “Only a handful of McDonald’s restaurants open on Christmas Day. Please refer to the restaurant locator to confirm if your local restaurant is open during the Christmas period.”

The best way to find out if a particular McDonald’s location is open on Christmas is to use the store locator on their website. The store locator allows the user to type in a zip code to see the locations nearest to them along with their hours. The website gives hours for both dining in as well as for the drive-thru. The drive-thru is often open later than the dining room. However, it is still best to call ahead to ensure that the location is open as there is a disclaimer on the website that explains the hours on a holiday “may vary.” Luckily, the store locator tool also brings up the contact information for each store.

It is best to remember that just because one McDonald’s in a particular city may be open, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they all will have the same hours. Calling ahead is the safest option, especially for those who may be traveling on Christmas Day and are hoping to get some food while on the road.

While McDonald’s has plenty of favorites like the Quarter Pounder and Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, they are also offering some new items just in time for the holidays. For those wanting to warm up to some hot coffee, a new Cinnamon Cookie Latte is available. According to the McDonald’s website, this is the first time in over five years that the restaurant has released a new holiday flavor. Those who may be in the mood for a sweet treat can opt for Donut Sticks complete with chocolate sauce for dipping.