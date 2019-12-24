Australian Model Gabby Epstein Stuns On the Beach In Plunging, Zebra-Print Swimsuit

Gabby Epstein kicked off her week with a sizzling new set of Instagram photos that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The two photos shared on Monday saw the Australian model enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The white sand and near-cloudless blue sky made up the gorgeous scenery around the social media sensation as the golden sun spilled over her, illuminating her flawless figure.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Gabby’s — as usual — certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a seriously revealing swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Gabby’s scandalous one-piece boasted a bold brown-and-white zebra-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads — the babe’s NSFW showing of skin likely already did the job. The swimwear featured a scandalous neckline that fell far past her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage to her audience, while its daring open back design left plenty of sideboob within eyesight as well.

The lower half of the stunner’s swimwear was equally as risque, if not more. It had a dangerously cheeky cut the flaunted the Aussie beauty’s peachy derriere and toned legs in all of the right ways. A dainty tie detail was also knotted in the middle of Gabby’s toned midsection, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

A pair of hoop earrings and a stack of necklaces accessorized the model’s beach day ensemble, including a puka shell choker that gave it a tropical vibe. Gabby wore her platinum tresses down in beachy waves that messily blew around her in the ocean breeze and donned a simple makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the Instagram model were quick to show some love for the double update. As of this writing, the upload has earned over 54,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look so hot! You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “absolutely stunning and beautiful.”

“OMG, could you be any more perfect. Wow 10/10,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown off her killer curves in racy swimwear. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her rocking a minuscule leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post more than 81,000 likes.