Pauline Tantot Goes Braless In New Year’s Resolution Post On Instagram

Pauline Tantot started thinking about her 2020 New Year’s resolutions this week, and she marked the occasion with a new post on Instagram. In a photo posted to her account, the model left very little to the imagination as she posed braless in a thin top and a tiny thong.

The photo showed Pauline standing in her brown and tan bathroom while leaning on the sink. She showed off her killer body in a long-sleeved, tight-fitting T-shirt with no bra underneath, which allowed her nipples to peek through. A cutout sat just below Pauline’s chest, putting her at risk of a wardrobe malfunction with one wrong move. The French and Persian babe also had the top rolled up above her stomach to show off her ripped abs.

On the bottom, Pauline wore a very small, gray thong. A thin piece of fabric covered only what was necessary in the front, and tiny strings held the piece together up high on her hips. The bottoms put her toned legs and curvy backside completely on display.

The only accessories visible in the shot were small gold earrings. Pauline’s skin was glowing in a makeup-free look, although the stunner hardly needed any. Her long, dirty blond hair was pulled up into a high bun with a gray scrunchie, while a few strands were left out at the base of her head.

Pauline put one manicured hand on her hip and jutted it to the side, further accentuating her curves. She rested the other hand on the sink beside her and looked down over her shoulder with her eyes closed.

In the caption, Pauline revealed that she was thinking about her resolutions for the new year.

The post garnered more than 166,000 likes and just over 730 comments in four hours, proving to be a hit with Pauline’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re very beautiful baby,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“It fits you perfect,” another user added.

“You and your sister are the queens of instagram, no doubt,” a third follower wrote, referring to Pauline’s twin, Mathilde Tantot.

“Can I just be you for a sec,” a fourth fan asked with two heart-eye emoji.

Pauline just recently came home from a trip to Jamaica, where she spent a week sharing photos of herself relaxing in the sun. In her final photo from the vacation, Pauline showed off her pert derriere in a cherry-printed thong bikini.