Baby Archie Is The Star Of The Sussex Family Christmas Card

The 7-month-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle steals the show on the family's holiday card.

Baby Archie has upstaged his parents on the Sussex Christmas card. The 7-month-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is front and center on the adorable card posted on social media by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

In a GIF version of the black-and-white card, Archie is right in front of the camera on all fours as his royal parents laugh in the background. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dressed casually as they pose in front of a glowing Christmas tree, but Archie is the one lighting up the card as he shows that he’s on the move.

The family of three also offered a Christmas greeting from their family to yours. It is unclear where the photo was taken, but it is clear that it is not a traditional royal family holiday card.

Twitter fans hit the comments section of the photo to remark on the adorable look at the sweet family and to react to the fact that baby Archie is now crawling.

“King Archie stole the whole show!” one follower wrote.

“Archie got so big and he is so precious,” another added. “What a beautiful Christmas card it is of the family. Love it.”

“The cutest little bub and parents, ” a third commenter wrote.

“THAT is perfection!” a fourth royal watcher wrote. “So sweet, natural. Gives me good vibes! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for these wonderful #Sussexes.”

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The photo starring Archie is a far cry from Meghan and Harry’s first Christmas card as a married couple last year. For their 2018 card, the newlyweds released a photo from their royal wedding reception as they watched a display of fireworks at Frogmore House, People notes. The photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from behind, while this year’s card is very in-your-face, thanks to Archie.

For 2019, not only did the duke and duchess buck tradition with their kid-centric card, but a royal insider recently told E! News that Meghan and Harry are enjoying time as a family in Canada this holiday season, far away from their home in England. The Sussexes will also spend Christmas with the Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s card follows the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s holiday card last week. The too-cute card stars their kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, as the family of five poses on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.