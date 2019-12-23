Miami Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Amazing Curves In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Yaslen Clemente stunned her 1.2 million followers on Instagram on Monday afternoon with two provocative bikini snapshots, and fans went crazy.

Just a day before Christmas Eve, the Latina model shared two sexy updates on the social media platform. In the first photo, the hottie could be seen rocking a tight-fitting bikini top, one that allowed her to show off her perky breasts. The fitness model paired the bikini top with yellow thong-style bikini bottoms that flaunted Yaslen’s well-toned thighs and legs.

The bombshell kept her blond locks down, while she opted for a more subdued makeup look — defined, dark eyebrows, mascara, dark eyeshadow, light peachy blush, as well as a nude shade of matte lipstick. Yaslen completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with white nail polish.

The model wore her signature accessories such as her usual gold choker necklace and delicate stud earrings.

Yaslen was seen sitting on an outdoor pool table, surrounded by pool beds, umbrellas, and plants. She looked straight into the camera with a hand up, tucking her hair behind her ear. Her legs are posed slightly apart to pull a very seductive look.

The second snap showed a very provocative Yaslen. She was seen hugging herself, which made her breasts pop out more. The model closed her eyes for the snapshot, showing her pearly whites to the camera.

Just after an hour of posting, the latest Instagram update has earned more than 13,000 likes and almost 200 comments. Many of the model’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with various compliments.

“Gorgeous as always, great shots, beautiful smile, eyes and hairstyle,” a fan commented.

“Thank you for sharing your gorgeous photos. I’d like to wish you a Merry Christmas!!” an admirer wrote.

Loading...

“Beautiful and all that can be seen with you. All the best and many more successes,” another fan commented.

“Love this color on you!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Before the latest snap, the model uploaded several sultry posts where she could be seen rocking a white sheer dress, one that allowed the model to show off her amazing physique and flat stomach. The other is a video of Yaslen in a revealing electric blue bikini.

Yaslen is getting more popular on Instagram day by day, as seen by her growing follower count. The model uploads ultra-sexy snapshots regularly, whether it’s for an ad or for fun. On December 20, the Latina beauty stunned her fans with a cleavage-baring photo while eating a plate of sushi.