‘The Witcher’ Has A Song So Catchy That It’s Become An Earworm To All Those Who Binged On The New Series

Have you listened to 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' yet?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With The Witcher only just dropping to Netflix this week, viewers have already binged on the epic fantasy series and started planning ahead for Season 2. However, according to Gizmodo, there is one aspect of Season 1 that has well and truly gotten stuck in the minds of fans.

During The Witcher‘s eight-part first season, a character called Jaskier (Joey Batey) is introduced. A bard who tags along with Geralt against the Witcher’s wishes, he develops a campaign to help overthrow the misconceptions about Geralt’s kind. When the song is sung by Jaskier, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) quickly points out that the story being told is incorrect. However, Jaskier is not interested in the true story of what happened, merely of the telling of a good tale.

Titled “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” the song has quickly become an earworm for those who binged on the series over the last few days. While originally designed to be featured once in the series, the composers realized just how catchy the song was and it has not only been used to enhance Jaskier’s storyline but featured throughout the series.

Sincerely hope you're all enjoying your visit to The Continent.

Signed, your humble and handsome bard. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/YNt8fZXPlB — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 22, 2019

The song was written by Jenny Klein, who also wrote the script for the episode in which it first appeared. The original plan was to have a song that swelled from humble beginnings and became something spectacular by the end, mirroring Jaskier’s own personal growth during Season 1 of The Witcher.

After writing five or six versions of the song, The Witcher composers, Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, also revealed to Decider that the original version of the song could have ended up a rap number.

“I think we almost at some point wrote a rap version of this song,” Belousova said and which Ostinelli confirmed.

Loading...

If the song hasn’t already stuck in your head, you can view “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Witcher has already topped the Internet Movie Database’s (IMDb) charts for Netflix series. This means that there is likely a lot of fans out there currently humming away to “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but, as yet, no premiere date has been announced.