‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victoria Nearly Catches Billy In A Lie

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 23 through 27 bring the Christmas holiday front and center in Genoa City, and it promises family scenes, along with plenty of surprises and drama.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) hold a family gathering before Victoria (Amelia Heinle) leaves for Telluride, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor tells both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria that he is proud of them, and that might be the best gift he’s ever given them. For Christmas, Victor and Nikki feel the true meaning of the season when an unexpected delivery arrives in the form of an abandoned newborn baby.

Before Victoria leaves for their trip, Billy covers his tracks when they run into Amanda (Mishael Morgan). He introduces her to the lawyer, and when Victoria asks how they met, Billy says they ran into each other around town. He isn’t willing to let Victoria know about what he and Amanda have been doing drinking together in the evenings.

A Newman also comes home for Christmas when Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returns from boarding school. She catches up with her sisters and gives her mom a big hug. Meanwhile, her dad, Nick, makes holiday plans. He ends up inviting both Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Adam (Mark Grossman) to his house for the holiday, which ends up causing some major drama. Phyllis has a confession for Nick, and he is furious when he learns that Adam tried to get Phyllis to seduce him so that he could have Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Adam surprises Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) when he tells her he wants them to take Connor (Judah Mackey) to Hope’s house for Christmas. Chelsea already made plans with Nick, but Adam says that he loves her. Chelsea doesn’t return the sentiment and insists that she loves Nick.

At the Abbott house, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) introduce Theo (Tyler Johnson) to some family traditions. They invite him for Christmas day, too, but he doesn’t commit to showing up. Additionally, Phyllis surprises Summer, while Jack later works to spread some holiday cheer for everyone.

Chance (Donny Boaz) seeks advice from Paul (Doug Davidson) about becoming a private investigator, as he is ready to settle down and make a life in Genoa City. Later, Paul and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are out with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The men bicker over a racquetball game, and the women laugh at their husband’s silly antics. In all, the friends have a wonderful time. Later in the week, Lauren and Michael’s son, Fen (Zach Tinker), surprises them by coming home for the holidays. It appears as if his time in rehab did him well.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is given the ultimate Christmas gift from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).