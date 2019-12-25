Are Banks Open On Christmas Day 2019?

Christmas Day is a huge holiday celebrated annually on December 25. If you’re hoping to make it out to a bank on Christmas, your options will be limited. There are many bank branches scattered throughout the country, but there’s a pretty definite answer to the question of whether or not banks are open or closed on Christmas 2019.

While Christmas Eve is not considered a bank holiday, Christmas Day is. Go Banking Rates posted a specific article about banking hours on their website.

“Christmas is a standard Federal Reserve Bank holiday and the last bank holiday for 2019, so all banks will be closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.”

The website says you can still use ATMs on Christmas. If your local branch has outdoor or drive-thru ATMs, they should not be disrupted by the bank holiday.

For Christmas Eve, hours tend to vary. Although December 24 isn’t a national holiday, some banks may close early on that day. The best course of action to find out if your bank is open is to search your local branch’s online store locator and seek out their hours for the day. You can also call the bank in question to see if they answer. If no one picks up, they will probably have an automated message that gives you the information you need about the bank’s hours.

Bank users should keep in mind that any large deposits will probably not be processed until December 26 at the earliest. Behind-the-scene activities like bank orders and deposits that typically take one to two business days will be stalled by the holiday in most cases, but not all.

“Just because your bank closes early doesn’t mean you won’t be able to access your funds. Many ATMs are available 24/7 and only require that you know your PIN,” states Go Banking Rates.

It should be noted that while drive-thru ATMs will still function on the holiday, any drive-thru services that require a person to attend to the customer at a window will probably be closed down in observance of Christmas.

Loading...

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

People who need to do other minor tasks through their bank, such as transfers and checking balances, will be able to do so as normal online. Most banking needs can easily be accomplished through your bank’s official website or even a readily accessible smartphone app.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, financial institutions always close their doors on Christmas Day. Other holidays they observe include New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Indigenous Peoples Day (or Columbus Day), and Veterans Day.