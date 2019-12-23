Anna Nystrom Slays In Barely-There Bodysuit For Sultry New Shot

Anna Nystrom is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Nystrom is one of the most popular influencers on the platform and she boasts a following of 8 million, a number that continues to grow on a daily basis. The model regularly struts her stuff in some of the hottest outfits that include bikinis, workout gear, and other NSFW ensembles as well. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Nystrom smoldered in another red-hot look.

In the gorgeous new social media share, the model tagged herself in her home country of Sweden. She appeared to be posing inside of her home as she struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a smile on her face. For the occasion, the smokeshow wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

Like she normally does in her photos, the model put her gorgeous figure on display in another NSFW outfit, this time a tan-colored bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The NSFW ensemble was high-cut on the bottom, exposing her toned and tanned legs for the camera. The top dipped low into her chest, leaving little to the imagination and showing off plenty of cleavage. Nystrom also showed off her beautifully manicured nails in the photo.

In the caption of the image, the social media sensation simply used a flexing arm emoji and since it went live on her page a little over an hour ago, it’s earned Nystrom plenty of attention with more than 59,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others just let her know she’s beautiful. A few others had no words and commented on the shot using emoji instead.

“Wow Wonderful, you are beautiful,” one of Nystrom’s fans commented on the image, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

Loading...

“I wonder if your heart is as beautiful as your looks. If so, you might just be an angel,” another gushed.

“Now that’s a pic and a half,” a third fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom stunned in another red-hot outfit, as she rocked a nude-colored tank top in an up-close and personal photo. Like her most recent share, that one garnered rave reviews with over 129,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.