Is Publix Open On Christmas Day 2019?

Publix supermarkets are a one-stop shop for all your grocery shopping and pharmaceutical needs. The employee-owned company will not be open on Christmas Day 2019. While they were open on Christmas Eve, they closed early at 7 p.m. On Christmas, all stores across the country will remain closed.

The official Publix website offers the company’s official statement on its holiday hours. Publix holds its associates in high regard and allows them time off for the jolliest day of the year.

“We value our commitment to our Publix associates as deeply as we value our customers. So, to allow our associates time to spend with their families this holiday season, we’ve set the following store hours.”

The homepage of the Publix site has a red banner on top with a statement about their holiday store hours. With Publix supermarkets closed on Christmas, it’s a given that their pharmacies will also be closed since they are located inside the stores. However, as confirmation, the site explicitly states that pharmacies will be closed, too.

If you continue reading past the opening remarks, you’ll see the hours listed for every major holiday from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

However, it should be noted that hours can vary by location, so if you want to be 100 percent sure, you should call ahead to your local Publix. For those that don’t like calling, you can also use the online Publix store locator found on their website to search the official hours of the Publix nearest you.

In celebration of the Christmas season, the Publix supermarket blog, known as the Publix Checkout, is offering an array of seasonal recipes. Even though the stores aren’t open today, you can check out some of their cooking tips and ideas for last-minute meals and appetizer ideas.

Loading...

One of the latest blog posts was shared by a Publix cashier, titled “4 Christmas Morning Casseroles You’ll Love.” It offers readers four recipes for Christmas Day casseroles. The post includes recipes for a Berry Oat Bake, Blueberry Pancake Casserole, Breakfast Enchiladas, and a Hash Brown Casserole.

Publix has had numerous deals in the week leading up to Christmas. Their current weekly ad expired on Christmas Eve. They have not yet posted their weekly advertisement sales for after Christmas Day.

Publix stores will be back up and running as usual on December 26. Any of your pharmacy or grocery needs can be attended to as normal once Christmas is over.