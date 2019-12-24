Kyle Richards’ Gorgeous Daughters Look Just Like Their Mama In Stunning New Photo

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posted a photo of her three lookalike daughters to Instagram.

Kyle Richards posted a photo of her daughters to Instagram, and it’s clear where they got their gorgeous looks from.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of her lookalike daughters Farrah, 31, Alexia, 23, and Sophia, 19, on her social media page. Farrah is Kyle’s daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, while Alexia and Sophia are her daughters with second husband Mauricio Umansky.

In the photo, the sisters are dressed in coordinating black outfits and matching hats as they pose for the camera. They all have long, shiny dark hair like their famous mom and are blessed with her glowing skin. Despite how one daughter, 12-year-old Portia, is missing from the photo, Kyle captioned the pic of her “girls” during a night out in Aspen, Colorado.

In the comments section to the photo, Kyle’s fans noted how much her three older daughters look like her.

“Beautiful, they get it from their mama,” one fan wrote.

“They are as gorgeous as you are Kyle! Portia is also! Stunning!” another added.

“Farrah is really morphing into u, I thought it was u until I clicked the tags,” a third Instagram user wrote to Kyle of her eldest daughter.

“They all look like supermodels,” another commenter chimed in of the three young women.

In addition, some of Kyle’s famous followers, including fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, Kyle’s best friend Faye Resnick, and actress Poppy Montgomery, commented on the stunning pic of the brunette beauties.

The new photo comes a few weeks after Kyle posted a photo of her family’s holiday card to her Instagram. The pic featured the aforementioned daughters — as well as Kyle and her husband Mauricio — as they posed for an outdoor family shot.

In an interview last year with Fox News, Kyle revealed that she has taught her daughters the importance of first impressions and looking and feeling their best, and it’s clear they have followed her advice into adulthood.

“Just like I tell my daughters, first impressions are important so once it’s out there, whether it’s a picture or a TV show, it’s there, it’s gonna be out there forever,” the Bravo star said.

The ageless Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that her late mother taught her the importance of taking care of her skin at an early age, and she, in turn, passed those lessons down to Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.