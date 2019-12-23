Charly Jordan Goes Totally Naked In Bath In St. Barthelemy, Covering Up With Flower Petals

Charly Jordan is setting Instagram on fire with her most recent video update. As those who follow the model on the platform know, Jordan regularly shares photos and videos of herself trotting the globe and wearing some of the most scandalous outfits along the way. In the most recent clip shared with her fans, the smokeshow left virtually nothing to the imagination.

In the red-hot video, the model tagged herself at the beautiful island of St. Barthelemy. The short clip started with Jordan sitting in a bath that overlooked mountains and the ocean, making for a picture-perfect view.

For the video op, the model went totally nude, covering her chest with her hands and the rest of her figure with flower petals. The bombshell grabbed a tropical cocktail and sipped it before the camera panned away toward the ocean.

For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, blond locks soaking wet and slicked back in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption of the image, Jordan mentioned that she loves sunsets, noting that they make her mind and body melt away. Jordan also tagged the Christopher Hotel, where she was staying.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 107,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more couldn’t help but gush over the amazing view that she has from her hotel room. A handful of others just chimed in using emoji.

“Stunning Charly….and merry xmas to you gorgeous,” one fan gushed, adding a series of rose and heart emoji.

“I’m on the way you have plenty of room for two in that tub,” a second follower added.

“Dang, wish I was there!! Looks like a pretty nice place to spend Christmas!!” another social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another NSFW post. That time she rocked revealing outfit. In the gorgeous photo, the beauty rocked a pair of lacy black lingerie, showing off her toned and tanned figure as she held a pair of binoculars in her hands. Like her most recent photo, that one earned her rave reviews with over 258,000 likes and 900 comments.