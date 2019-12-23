‘The Witcher’ Season 2 To Feature A ‘Much More Focused’ Story As Relationships Come To ‘Fruition’

In addition, the show's creator also has a seven-season plan for 'The Witcher.'

The highly anticipated series, The Witcher, has finally dropped to Netflix this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the series was already drawing comparisons to HBO‘s Game of Thrones. While viewers are still making those comparisons now that they have binged on the series, the more pressing issue now appears to be what will happen in Season 2.

As Games Radar points out, Netflix has already confirmed a second season of The Witcher. In addition, they had the opportunity to quiz the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, about what is planned for the upcoming season.

After watching the eight-episode series, fans have been eager to find out more about the relationships between the main characters. With the first season, a scattered approach was used as individual characters’ story arcs were developed. However, the next season will make the overall story more “focused.”

“What’s great about Season 2, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused,” Hissrich said.

“There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in Season 1, actually start to come into fruition in season two.”

In Season 1, The Witcher saw the main characters mostly separated as their stories played out regarding their own development. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) all had distinct story development in Season 1. However, for a lot of the time, these characters’ stories played out independently of each other and viewers did not get to see how they all interacted with each other. This is also set to change in Season 2.

“Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world, finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”

The day has come! Witcher Family, it's time to cheer.

And, for those that are desperate to find out just how far this series could go, according to The Witcher‘s showrunner, there is a seven-season plan in place so far for the new epic fantasy series. While the entire series has not yet been blocked out, those involved do have specific ideas ready to put in place. Hissrich also points out that with so much source material, it is also possible that the series could run for longer than seven seasons. Prior to being picked up by Netflix, The Witcher was a popular book series and series of video games.

Season 1 of TheWitcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. As yet, no premiere date has been announced for Season 2.