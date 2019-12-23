Chris Hemsworth Claps Back At News Site For False ‘Water Truck’ Accusation

The Australian actor denied rumors of having several water trucks deliver numerous gallons of water to his Byron Bay mega mansion for his expansive garden.

In a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the fleet of water trucks were seen at Chris Hemsworth’s multimillion dollar compound in New South Wales. It was reported that the water will be used for Chris’s brand-new garden, which was estimated to have cost around $1 million.

Given recent bush fires and drought problem in the country, the same publication reported that the latest water delivery has raised eyebrows from neighbors and Byron Bay residents. The article noted that the Men In Black 4 star can easily afford the expensive water from his “huge box office salary.”

The recent news did not sit well with the actor. On Monday, December 23, Chris took to his Instagram account to answer the allegation. He posted a screenshot of the published article with a one-word note.

“Lies.”

In the caption, the actor started off by stating that the accusation was a “complete lie,” and that he normally does not respond to negative news, but the recent one completely ticked him off. The actor then explained that the water trucks were delivering “purely drinking water” for the family as they were not connected to the town’s water supply and that they have run out of potable water due to Australia’s current drought problem. Chris then added that his garden is not being fed by drinking water.

With a following of 38.8 million followers, the latest share received more than 1.1 million likes and over 9,000 comments. Many of the actor’s fans flocked to the comments section of the upload to empathize.

“It’s really annoying how these articles try and make amazing people look bad. And at the very least, I wouldn’t believe it. So hopefully, most sensible people wouldn’t either,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Don’t stress mate, we all know how it is we got your back,” a fellow Aussie commented.

Another follower also noted that “some people are only out for profit” and will continue to do so even if they “step on other people.”

One fellow celebrity hoped that the writer of the article “gets fired.”

As was reported by The Daily Mail, Chris, together with his wife, Elsa Pataky, are trying to help the NSW firefighters and are using their platform to spread awareness as well as raise money to donate to those affected by the bush fires.