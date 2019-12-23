Sara Underwood Leaves Little To The Imagination In Low-Cut Top & Daisy Dukes In Sunset Photo

Sara Underwood’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest and most beautiful yet. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the platform know, Underwood regularly delights her fans with a wide range of stunning shots on her page, most of which showcase the gorgeous figure she has worked so hard to achieve. In the most recent image shared on her page, the model sizzled in another gorgeous shot with a million-dollar view.

In the sexy, new, and NSFW post, the model told her fans that she was in Canada. She appeared to have no fear of heights as she posed on the top of a mountain with a gorgeous orange and pink sunset just behind her. The stunner left almost nothing to the imagination in an insanely sexy outfit that included a low-cut long sleeve top that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of her cleavage. She paired the top with some tiny Daisy Dukes, and her long, lean legs were also visible in the shot. Underwood completed the beautiful look with a pair of white shoes featuring little metal spikes. She wore her long locks slicked back in a high bun.

Even though she appeared to be hiking, the bombshell also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the image, she told fans that she couldn’t remember a better view.

The post has only been live on her page for a little more than an hour, but it’s already earning the model a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 31,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Underwood know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her sexy outfit. A few others chimed in to let her know that the view looks just as amazing as she does.

“Merry Christmas, Sara. The picture of both you and the Sunset are beautiful!” one fan gushed, adding a series of emoji.

Loading...

“Wowza so gorgeous. Where in Canada is this & how high up we’re you?” another fan asked, adding a sun emoji.

“Oh my, like a beautiful star wars picture. Absolutely amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Underwood stunned for another hot shot in a coordinating set. For the photo op, the model rocked a matching plaid crop top with a tiny miniskirt while completing the look with a pair of over-the-knee boots. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 109,000 likes.