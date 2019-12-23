Sofia Vergara Stuns In Tight Animal-Print Dress On Family Vacation

Sofia Vergara appears to be having a blast on vacation, and luckily for fans, she’s been sharing a few glimpses of her trip. As those who follow the Modern Family star on social media know, Vergara regularly shares photos and videos that include personal shots as well as photos from projects that she is working on. In the most recent post shared for her 17 million-plus fans, the brunette bombshell sizzled in another scandalous ensemble.

In the caption of the image, the actress told her fans that she is currently on vacation with her family. The first photo in the deck showed the stunner striking a pose front and center. Vergara stood almost smack dab in the middle of the photo and looked dressed to impress in a stunning ensemble. She was clad in a tight-fitting, animal-print dress that hugged her every curve, showing off just a little hint of cleavage.

The strapless ensemble also showcased her toned and tanned shoulders. The beauty accessorized the look with a large necklace and wore her long, dark locks down and straight. She completed the sexy look with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. In the next few photos in the deck, the bombshell posed slightly different alongside members of her family all while clad in the same, sexy dress.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 137,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others told her to have a great vacation. A few let her know that her family was beautiful. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Beautiful family!! Merry Christmas hermosa,” one fan commented on the photo.

“You have a beautiful family Sofia,” a third Instagrammer raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Sofia, you look amazing, I swear you must be aging backwards,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara stunned in another hot outfit that revealed a little bit of skin. In the stunning snapshot, the actress could be seen rocking a pair of tight jeans with a strip of red fabric on the side. On top, she wore a red, cold-shoulder shirt, showing off some skin in the process. She completed the stunning and chic look with a pair of sky-high black pumps.