‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Theo Gets A Surprise

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 23 brings new Abbott traditions for Theo, while Kyle and Lola start the holiday celebrations at home. Plus, Summer celebrates her birthday with Phyllis, and the Newmans have an early Christmas celebration before Billy and Victoria leave.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) invited Theo (Tyler Johnson) to the Abbott mansion to share some Christmas traditions with him. Theo asked about Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Traci explained that she and Jack didn’t want to overwhelm Theo. Jack told Theo that he’s confident that Theo and Kyle can co-exist at Jabot after Theo relayed that his meeting went well. Then, Traci and Jack gave Theo a copy of the Abbott family history and told him that it’s his family history, too. Then, they invited Theo over for Christmas Day, and Theo asked to play it by ear while they ate the treats Theo brought.

Meanwhile, Kyle brought home a Christmas tree that got stuck in the hallway, and Lola (Sasha Calle) laughed. Later, Lola and Kyle opened up a surprise gift from Jack and her mother, Celeste (Eva La Rue), and it turned out to be ornaments from their childhoods along with one celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple. They hung up the ornament, proclaimed it the best Christmas ever, and hugged.

At Society, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Summer (Hunter King) celebrated Summer’s birthday. They discussed Summer’s career, and Summer admitted things were going well at Jabot. Then, Phyllis thought about Christmases past when things were happier, and Phyllis told Summer that she and Adam (Mark Grossman) are no longer friends. Then Phyllis gifted Summer a beautiful pair of earrings, and they enjoyed the dessert that Phyllis had flown in from Paris. Jack, Theo, and Kyle also texted Summer birthday wishes. In the end, Phyllis said that Summer is the best early Christmas present she’s ever received.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Billy (Jason Thompson) gathered at Newman Ranch to celebrate with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden). They discussed Billy and Victoria’s trip to Telluride to see Reed, and then also talked about Billy’s new consulting job. Victoria felt that everything is coming together for their family. They toasted to that, and Victor asked Billy all about his new position. Then, Billy got a text from Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and he left to check on the kids. Victor followed. After that, Nick told Victoria and Nikki that he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) seem to be doing better. When Victor and Billy returned, Victor praised Victoria and Nick and said how proud he is of them both.