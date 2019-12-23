‘Maxim’ Stunner Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her ‘Glow For The Holidays’ In Revealing Lingerie

Kara Del Toro is showing off her holiday glow to her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot new photo that is proving hard to be ignored.

The steamy shot was shared to the Maxim model’s feed on Monday, and is getting noticed by fans for more reasons than one. In the snap, Kara is seen standing by her bathroom vanity and staring off in to the distance with a sultry gaze. In her hand, she is holding a bottle of Bali Body’s self-tanning mousse — the product she attributed her deep, all-over tan to.

To show off her bronzed skin, the 25-year-old donned a set of revealing lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The set was made of a shiny material in a champagne color, and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kara’s barely-there look included an underwire-style bra with a flirty, floral embroidery pattern. The piece was hardly able to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its deep, wide neckline. As a result, plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight, and was only further enhanced by its push-up cups

The social media sensation also sported a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque, if not more. The cheeky number exposed the stunner’s toned thighs in almost in their entirety, while also flashing a glimpse of her peachy derriere. Its waistband was adorned with a frilly lace detail, which Kara pulled high up on her hips in the snap to draw attention to her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Kara added a pair of long gold earrings and a dainty pendant choker necklace to add just the right amount of bling to her itty-bitty outfit. Her honey brown hair was worn down in voluminous waves, which she had gathered to one side and cascaded down her shoulder. The babe also wore a full face of makeup that included a matte pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. The photo accrued more than 23,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens had already flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kara’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you are perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kara was “goals.”

Loading...

“You make Instagram worthwhile,” commented a third.

Kara often showcases her impressive tan on her Instagram page. She recently did so again with another set of sultry bathroom snaps, which saw in a set of white lingerie that was even more scandalous than her look from today. This post also proved popular with her fans, who awarded it more than 35,000 likes.