Carrie Underwood Is ‘Cold Weather’ Ready In Navy Leggings & A Purple Puffer Vest

With just a few days left before Christmas, country singer Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share a festive photo of herself posing in some of her athletic clothes from her CALIA athletic wear collection.

The mom-of-two looks fabulous in a pair of dark blue leggings paired with a long-sleeved light blue top. Carrie completed the cold weather look with a neutral color puffer vest. She stood in front of a Christmas tree with her hands in her pockets of the puffer vest. Carrie looked comfy in the outfit and she wore her gorgeous long blonde hair up in a bun. She left a few pieces of her long blonde hanging down from the updo. Her makeup looked flawless in the photo and she had on light pink lipstick. She also wore a pair of pearl earrings for the photo. The 2019 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is smiling for the camera.

The picture was very festive and showed the country singer standing in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree. The tree was decorated with Christmas bulbs in various sizes, some large and some small. The bulbs were different shades of reds and golds with some glittery ornaments on the tree as well. Christmas packages wrapped in shiny gold paper with silver and red bows were set out under the tree.

Fans were loving the photo of Carrie and within the first 45 minutes of it being posted, the post had over 52,000 likes from Carrie’s more than 9 million followers. In the caption, she asked her fans if they were ready for Christmas yet. Fans chimed in down in the comments and let Carrie know she looked fabulous and let her know whether or not they were ready for the upcoming holiday.

One commenter wrote, “You’re so gorgeous in the Calia!!That bun!!” The commenter also included an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family,” another commenter wrote.

“I love Christmas! Happy Holidays!” another commenter added including a Christmas tree emoji, a Santa Clause emoji, and a present emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Carrie Underwood has showed off clothes from her CALIA collection. Earlier this month, a photo of Carrie in her lines athletic attire was shared on the company’s Instagram page. She wore maroon leggings paired with a long-sleeved charcoal colored top. Carrie looked fabulous in that photo as well and wore her hair in a similar fashion that she did with the picture she shared on Monday.