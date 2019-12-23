‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Rocks Scandalous Black Lingerie In The City Of Angels

Kindly Myers is delighting her army of Instagram fans with another insanely sexy snapshot. As her followers know, the blond bombshell has never been one to shy away from flaunting her killer figure in some of the most scandalous outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and even nude shots from time to time. In the most recent photo shared for her fans, she nearly bared in all for the camera in a smoking hot outfit.

In the red-hot snapshot, the model struck a pose outside, telling fans that she was in the city of angels. Just behind her were a number of hills and homes as she posed front and center, looking straight into the camera. Myers left little to the imagination while clad in a barely-there black bra and a matching thong. The NSFW ensemble featured plenty of lace and showed off a ton of cleavage for the camera. Also on display were the model’s toned, tanned abs and legs.

For the occasion, she wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. In the caption of the photo, the model gave credit where credit was due, tagging her photographer in the image and adding an angel emoji.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the smokeshow a ton of attention, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others simply flooded the comments section with emoji as numerous others told her that she looks like an angel.

“Well this is gorgeous. Can we get our shoot organized for 2020,” one fan raved, adding a flame emoji.

“You look like an Angel,” another chimed in along with a red heart emoji.

“You’re definitely my angel,” a third fan added.

“My god, absolutely breathtaking,” another Instagrammer gushed along with a few emoji tied to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers rocked another insanely sexy outfit that showed off her killer figure. In the stunning snapshot, she faced her backside toward the camera while clad in the skimpiest pair of Daisy Dukes, revealing her toned, tanned legs and her derriere. In one hand, she held a gun and in the other she held her hair. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 33,000 likes.