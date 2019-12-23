Bikini Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Eye-Popping, Hot Pink Lingerie While Sitting In Bed

Bikini model Alexa Collins thrilled her 658,000 Instagram followers on Monday when she shared a sizzling new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The 24-year-old already dazzled her fans this morning when she rocked a plunging, sequined jumpsuit on the social media platform, and her follow-up post saw her stripping down to something even more risque.

In the latest addition to Alexa’s Instagram feed, the blond bombshell was seen sitting on her bed with one leg bent underneath, while the other hung over the side of the mattress. She cocked her head slightly to the side and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare, all the while looking smoking hot in a set of lingerie from PrettyLittleThing that left very little to the imagination.

Alexa slayed in a skimpy bodysuit from the U.K.-based retailer that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The number boasted a sheer lace material in an eye-popping, hot pink hue that alone was enough to turn heads — though the model’s NSFW showing of skin likely already did the job.

The barely-there one-piece had underwire-style pushup cups and a deep neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight for her fans to admire. It also featured a daringly high-cut leg that exposed a glimpse of her peachy derriere, as well as her toned thighs. High up on Alexa’s waist was a thick ribbon belt, which accentuated her flat midsection and slender frame.

The Florida cutie accessorized with a single silver chain necklace that added just the right amount of bling to her barely-there bedroom look. She wore her platinum tresses down, flipping most of them to one side of her head to give them a bit of volume. As for her makeup in the snap, Alexa was done up with a glossy lip, dusting of red blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time showering the bikini babe’s newest social media post with love. Her latest jaw-dropping display has earned more than 3,500 likes as well as dozens of compliments after just one hour of going live to Instagram.

“You have such a hot body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “incredibly beautiful and very sexy.”

“That’s what angels look like!” commented a third.

Alexa often rocks revealing ensembles similar to today’s on her Instagram page. Over the weekend, the babe sent pulses racing again in a minuscule snakeskin bikini that racked up over 21,000 likes from her fans.