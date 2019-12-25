Is Dunkin’ Open On Christmas Day 2019?

Christmas morning can be a busy time, especially for those who find themselves traveling on the holiday. People who are on the road Christmas Day or are just in need of a donut and cup of coffee may be wondering if they’ll be able to swing by Dunkin’ donuts to get their fix. According to a report from Country Living, such folks very well could be in luck. As it turns out, many locations will be open on Christmas Day.

“While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting,” a spokesperson said to Country Living.

Hours for each store will vary on Christmas, so folks will need to check ahead before driving to the nearest Dunkin’. Luckily, finding store hours isn’t too hard. The company’s website allows users to search locations nearest to where they are. Once the nearest location is identified, users can check store hours, as well as find out if the store has a drive-thru, which can be essential for those who are traveling and don’t want to get out of the car.

For those on the road, Dunkin’ also has an app that allows folks to find out the same information as they would on the website, including the nearest store. The app is especially helpful for people who are traveling in an unfamiliar area. The app is also useful for users who want to place an order ahead of time. It gives users a chance to check out the menu and figure out exactly what they want, which may include some of the company’s new holiday drinks.

Christmas is a great time to try Dunkin’s Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte which is available either hot or iced. The Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte, the Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte, and the Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte are also available for those wanting to try a festive treat on Christmas. Of course, for those who aren’t in the mood for anything festive, Dunkin’ will still have all their standard beverages. The coffee chain has also introduced two new holiday flavored coffees for those who want regular coffee, but with a holiday twist.

Another perk of the Dunkin’ app is that users are able to view the calorie count for drinks which can come in handy for those who are saving room for Christmas cookies.