Niece Waidhofer Teases Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The Instagram model stunned in her plunging ensemble.

American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy today.

The brief clip shows the 29-year-old standing in front of minimalistic paintings hung on a gray wall. In it, Niece smiled brightly, as she swayed her shoulders and played with a strand of her hair. She winked at the camera, running her tongue along her white teeth.

The stunner flaunted her fabulous figure in what appears to be a long-sleeved striped bodysuit. The clothing item’s top buttons were undone, leaving little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Niece also sported a pair of rectangle framed glasses.

The brunette bombshell styled her tousled hair in a deep side part and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, sculpted eyebrows and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer humorously noted that she was recently carded at a liquor store, despite being in her late twenties. She also requested her followers not to judge her for purchasing alcohol on a Monday morning.

Many of Niece’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“WOW those gorgeous eyes and smile. Love the new glasses also. Hope you have a safe and Merry Christmas. Wish I could be a lucky guy to join you,” wrote a passionate fan.

“[You] are absolutely stunning,” said another follower.

“Baby you are very beautiful and sexy,” added a different devotee.

Loading...

“You’re absolutely perfect from head to toe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a kissing-face emoji to the comment.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The Instagram clip appears to be a fan favorite as it has quickly racked up more than 42,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post risque content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a series of sizzling snaps, wherein she wore a black string bikini and a cowboy hat. That provocative post has been liked over 79,000 times since it was uploaded.