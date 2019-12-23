‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Reacts To Denise Richards Drama With NSFW Photo On Instagram

That's one way to own it!

Lisa Rinna is poking fun at her ongoing drama with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards, who skipped out on the recent taping of the Season 10 finale episode.

Rinna recently shared a racy photo of herself, which was previously featured in Playboy magazine, and told her fans and followers she was “about to be exposed” after reading a report from Us Weekly, the publication stated on Saturday. The article Rinna was referencing suggested that she was “going to be exposed and held accountable,” potentially by Richards.

Rinna also weighed in on the drama in a comment shared alongside a post to a Us Weekly story about the allegedly impeding encounter between herself and Richards. In the comment, she said that things had gotten “bad” between them.

“Oh guys. What’s going to happen when I get exposed? I better get ready for that! How does one prepare for one’s exposure???? … Wait. What does one wear to be exposed? Cocktail? Black tie? Casual/Sporty?” Rinna asked.

Last week, Us Weekly magazine revealed that after years of friendship, Rinna and Richards had a falling out during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. The publication claimed Rinna was “the instigator” of the situation and continuing to stir the pot between the pair in an effort to create as much drama as possible.

According to an insider, Rinna is keeping the drama up in an effort to remain relevant. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards wasn’t buying into the drama and reached a breaking point with her co-star’s behavior amid filming on the upcoming season.

Loading...

Earlier this month, after Richards failed to attend the launch party for Dorit Kemsley’s new champagne line at her and her husband’s home in Encino, California, Rinna left a lengthy comment on one of Richards’ Instagram posts in which she asked her co-star if her and her family was okay.

“You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” Rinna commented. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?”

After seeing what Rinna had shared, the ladies’ other co-star, Camille Grammer, sent a tweet to Rinna in which she slammed her for calling Richards out publicly and suggested she should keep their drama off social media. In response, Rinna informed Grammer that she had attempted to reach out to Richards privately before posting on Instagram.