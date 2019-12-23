Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Courtney Robertson Pregnant & Engaged

Courtney Robertson didn’t find lasting love after receiving Ben Flajnik’s final rose on The Bachelor, but it seems she has now found it on her own and has shared great news. Courtney is engaged and expecting her first baby.

Us Weekly initially shared the big news from the former Bachelor star. Courtney and her new fiance Humberto Preciado just got engaged, and they are expecting a baby boy together.

Courtney, 36, met Humberto, 39, earlier this year via Instagram. She noticed he liked one of her photos, and she realized that he had a connection to a friend of hers and that they’d talked about him about a decade ago.

She sent him a direct message, they went out a few days later, and he moved from Arizona to California over the summer. Now, they are taking the next big steps in their relationship.

The Bachelor star is now 14 weeks pregnant, and they learned in early December that they are expecting a boy. Courtney explains that they both were hoping it was a boy, even though she thought it’d be a girl, and they had a girl name already picked out.

Unlike her Bachelor-related romances that were filled with plenty of drama, Courtney’s relationship with Humberto has been “really effortless,” she says.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with,” Courtney explains.

As The Bachelor fans remember, Courtney got engaged to Ben during his finale that aired in March 2012. The two were together for some time but split the following October. She then briefly dated Arie Luyendyk Jr., a move that generated a lot of waves.

Courtney and Arie remained close up until he was named the lead for his own season of The Bachelor. In fact, at the time, it was rumored that they had still been romantically involved until shortly before he started filming his season.

In an Instagram post sharing the baby and engagement news, Courtney said that this was the easiest “yes” she has ever given.

Within moments, a number of others from The Bachelor franchise shared their congratulations on Courtney’s Instagram post.

“Omgosh. Congrats. How exciting for you two,” noted Ashlee Frazier from Sean Lowe’s season.

“Aww! CONGRATS!!!! You’re going to be such a good mommy!” wrote Jamie Otis, who was on Ben’s season and went on to find love during the first season of Married at First Sight.

Others from the franchise like Olivia Caridi, Michelle Money, and Erica Rose quickly congratulated Courtney as well.

The Bachelor fans are thrilled for Courtney and are excited that she has found love and is starting a family, and everybody will be anxious to see additional updates.