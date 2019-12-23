Fitness Model Lisa Morales Reveals Cleavage In Ethereal Instagram Snap

Lisa Morales looked like an angel in her most recent Instagram post. The model wore a shimmery number to promote the Fashion Nova brand. Of course, her followers couldn’t get enough of their favorite glamour model in the sexy dress.

Lisa wore an almost-sheer bodycon dress. The glittering fabric clung to Lisa’s frame like a glove and showed off her flawless figure. The dress had a plunging cross-over neckline that exposed Lisa’s sun-kissed cleavage. Indeed, her bronze skin glowed as if she had spent the entire winter on a tropical beach. The dress sheathed her midriff and ended just above her knees. An interesting detail of the ensemble was the billowing sleeves that wafted around her.

The Cuban-born model wore her hair in a deep side-path and slicked it down for the evening. Her deep brown tresses fell down her shoulders and back as she stared into the camera.

The fitness model also kept her makeup simple. She wore a defined brow, lashings of mascara, some eyeliner, and a nude lip color, which accentuated the fullness of her mouth.

In the background, a Christmas tree twinkled invitingly. The white tree was heavily adorned with ornaments and had an impressive feather star at the top.

Lisa let her fans know that she was spending her night in. It seems as if the singer likes to dress up around the house. Of course, fans know that she often shares photos of herself and her husband of two years, Jason Duke. The two love to cozy up, and it’s obvious that they’re still very much in love. So, it should come as no surprise that Lisa loves spending time with Jason in their Florida home.

The 34-year-old has been a social media influencer for a long time and knows what excites her 2.3 million fans. Her post proved to be on the money and has already racked up more than views in less than one day. Many of her followers loved the dress and were quite vocal in their praise.

“Love your dress looks great on you,” said one fan.

Loading...

Another opined, “You’ve made me want to buy fashion nova dresses again.”

Those who follow Lisa know that she often promotes their clothes and recently modeled an array of dresses from the brand. For some reason, this particular dress resounded with the fan.

Of course, Jason also took the time to compliment his bride.