Is Chick-fil-A Open On Christmas Day 2019?

A person can only have so much honey-glazed ham, bread stuffing and apple pie before they start craving a spicy chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries. For those hoping to escape from any holiday family drama – or even bring the family along – to the nearest Chick-fil-A on Christmas Day, get ready to have such hopes dashed.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas? Sadly, the answer is no. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays and some of the major holidays, including Christmas, according to the restaurant’s newsletter, The Chicken Wire. The chain explained that it wants to let its employees spend time with their loved ones instead of making all those delicious sandwiches during the holidays.

“Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) as we enjoy the gift of quality time spent with friends and family — we hope you have the chance to do the same,” the restaurant stated.

So, loyal patrons will have to hang tight for their chicken fix until the following day. Most Chick-fil-A restaurants closed on Christmas Day will be open on Thursday. However, folks need to check their local outlet to see what their hours will be since they vary by restaurant. Restaurant hours are posted on their website.

For those who can’t wait that long, it’s possible to order ahead and pick up chicken on Christmas Eve.

“Still craving chicken on Christmas? Order a reheatable Chick-fil-A Catering tray ahead of December 25,” the restaurant suggested.

So what about the coming holidays after Christmas? Will you be able to get a chicken sandwich on New Year’s day?

Loading...

“Good news! If you’re looking to end 2019 with a Nugget Tray or ring in 2020 with Waffle Fries, Chick-fil-A will be open for both. Most Chick-fil-A locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while on New Year’s Day, most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.,” the restaurant stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the restaurant recently made headlines after announcing that it was no longer donating to Christian groups that have expressed anti-LGBTQ views. The change in policy comes after facing years of protests. Instead, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be donating to charities that focused on relieving hunger and homelessness, as well as those focused on improving education.

The restaurant has been the focus of a culture war between conservatives and progressives. Many left-leaning people boycotted the restaurant because of its support of right-wing causes, while conservatives made an effort — called a “buycott” — to support the chain.