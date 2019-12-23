Violet Summers Shows Off Incredible Cleavage & Toned Midsection In Latest Instagram Post

The Instagram influencer sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, December 23, American model Violet Summers shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos show the 20-year-old posing on outdoor furniture in Los Angeles, California. The stunner sizzled in a sheer, white, cropped tank top and a pair of distressed blue jeans. She did not appear to be wearing a bra, which left little to the imagination. Violet kept the revealing ensemble relatively simple and only accessorized with a cut-out belt.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

Throughout the photoshoot, the social media sensation changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the stunner sat with her shoulders back and her knees bent. She looked off into the distance, while smiling sweetly. The beauty altered her position for the following photo by lifting her shirt to flaunt her ample cleavage and toned midsection. She opened her mouth widely, seemingly to indicate that she was shocked by her own actions. The final picture consists of Violet gazing seductively into the camera, as she tilted her head and arched her back.

In the caption, the digital influencer implored her fans to let her know which of the three photos they preferred.

Many of Violet’s admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photo set. Some followers noted, however, that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“Doesn’t matter which pic… you have such an amazing body and a gorgeous smile,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“All three are my favorites for all sorts of reasons. Most important… you are incredibly beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“What happens if I can’t decide?” wrote another commenter.

“I love all 3 [you are] very beautiful young lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Violet graciously responded to the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has quickly racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time Violet has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, the model drove fans wild by uploading a video that shows her adding ornaments to a decorated Christmas tree while wearing a red babydoll and matching thong underwear. The Instagram clip has been viewed over 31,000 times since it was shared.