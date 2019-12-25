Is Target Open On Christmas Day 2019?

Did someone unexpected show up for the holiday festivities? Forget to grab a gift for your sister? No judgment. Practically everyone has had to make that last-minute dash to the store to find a gift. If that happens to you this year, you’re probably going to be wondering which stores have your back this year. If you’re hoping to get your one-stop shopping done at your local Target, you may be out of luck.

While many retailers will be staying open this year to help out shoppers, some of the larger chains like Target will be closing their doors for Christmas Day so employees can spend the day with friends and family. According to Country Living, the retailer has traditionally shuttered for the holiday and is expected to again this year.

If you need to get your Target fix, you can still get it done on Christmas Eve. The store generally stays open late the day before Christmas so that people can get that last-minute ham, a fuzzy robe for the morning opening presents, and some gift cards for those hard-to-buy-for loved ones. Most Target locations will be open regular hours or until 11 p.m. for late-night store runs. You can also shop on Christmas Day at Target online, though of course they won’t be delivered until well after the holiday.

Not to worry, though. You can still get those last-minute gifts or much-needed snack fix on Christmas Day. Plenty of retailers will be open with either regular or reduced hours on Christmas. Starbucks will open some locations, as will Dunkin’ Donuts, so you can get your coffee and pastries — and even branded merchandise and gift cards if you need a truly last-minute gift. Walgreens and Rite Aid are also open in some locations with reduced hours. If you need food, many local grocery stores will be open for business, often with reduced hours. Many Whole Foods will be open with limited hours as well.

If you need a big box store, Walmart will also close its doors for the holiday, so you’re out of luck there. Macy’s, Home Depot, and Lowe’s will also be closed on Christmas Day.

While Target tries to let their employees celebrate the holiday together, the retail giant was open on Thanksgiving this year for shoppers — although with reduced hours. Many stores have begun opening their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday to take advantage of Christmas shopping.