Fergie Wows Followers In Silk Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Fergie was one of the many high-profile names to attend Diddy’s 50th birthday bash. The “London Bridge” chart-topper turned up in style, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 44-year-old wowed in a strapless lilac silk gown that fell to the floor. The dress had a thigh-high slit that revealed a lot of leg. She paired the ensemble with an off-the-shoulder fur jacket over the top and wore the outfit with heels. Fergie opted for a sparkly small handbag and accessorized herself with small dangling earrings. The “You Already Know” songstress sported her curly brunette hair down and rested her locks to one side.

Fergie shared numerous photos of herself from the party to her Instagram account, and she looked nothing short of amazing.

In an upload consisting of two photos, she was photographed outside by a green garden filled with lights. In the first shot, the “Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal)” hitmaker placed both her arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. In the second, she rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and gave a subtle smile.

For her caption, she put the hashtag “#DIDDY50” in capital letters.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning merry Christmas to you Fergie and your family,” one user wrote.

“@fergie as beautiful as this dress is, it doesn’t compare to you. Wow!” another shared.

“Gosh u are so damn beautiful!” a third fan remarked.

“Beyond glamorous… You look completely stunning,” a fourth follower commented, adding a love heart emoji.

Loading...

At the event, the “Where Is the Love?” entertainer posed with Kim Kardashian. The duo was photographed inside where they looked like a million dollars. Fergie uploaded two photos of the pair to her Instagram account and even noted The Weeknd appearing in the background with sunglasses on in her caption.

Kardashian wowed in a cream-colored gown that fell to the floor and was also made out of silk. She wore her straps over her shoulders and owned a bold red lip. She sported her wavy dark hair down and accessorized herself with bracelets.

In the photos, Kardashian held onto the end of her long gown with one hand and placed the other on Fergie’s shoulder while they both directly looked at the camera.

Other A-listers that were seen at the party included the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Cardi B, and Mary J. Blige, to name a few.