Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Shares ‘Merry Little Christmas’ Video

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is getting ready for the holidays. On Monday, she shared with her social media followers a “Merry Little Christmas” video which featured both her and her daughter.

In the video, which she shared to Instagram, Farrah and Sophia are shown in multiple festive outfits and settings as the photos play in a slideshow-type video to the tune of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” In one photo, Farrah and Sophia are wearing red-and-green elf hats while Farrah wears a red dress with Santa stockings. Her daughter is wearing a blue dress with striped, candy cane leggings and a hat that matches her mother’s. In another photo, the duo are sitting under a Christmas tree in their festive attire, and each is holding a wrapped gift. Another snap shows Farrah sitting at a piano while Sophia appears to be singing next to her.

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas however you do it! From our little family to yours this holiday season. @thescenariostudio,” Farrah wrote along with the video montage.

In the first 15 hours after it was posted, the video had over 25,000 views from Farrah’s followers, along with plenty of comments from her fans.

“Aren’t you the sweetest,” one comment read along with a smiley face emoji. “Much love and Merry Christmas to the both of you.”

Following a Christmas tree emoji, the commenter added, “That photo shoot looked like a whole lot of fun too.”

“Mom and daughter of the year! Keep it going in 2020! Your relationship is a treasure! Happy Holidays!” another commenter wrote.

Not all of the comments were positive, though. However, the former Teen Mom OG star didn’t seem to let that get to her as she didn’t reply to any of the comments left on her video.

When it comes to the holidays, Farrah loves to celebrate, and she often shares photos of her and Sophia to social media. For Halloween, Farrah dished on her and her daughter’s costume plans. The mom and daughter duo had a couple of different costume plans, and Farrah exclaimed that Halloween was her “favorite.” She admitted that Sophia liked to do her “own thing” when it comes to costumes for Halloween, but the two did dress up in a themed costume at least once this year. Channeling The Addams Family, Farrah dressed up as Morticia Addams while Sophia sported a Wednesday Addams costume.