Is Starbucks Open On Christmas Day 2019?

Christmas is right around the corner and with all the festive fun with friends and family comes some serious exhaustion. A caffeine boost may be needed to get through Christmas Day after all the wrapping, cooking, and decorating. However, not every coffee place will be open on December 25 — including Starbucks.

In actuality, whether or not Starbucks will be operating depends on its location. Some Starbucks will be open for that Christmas eggnog latte, while others will shut their doors to give their employees a break for the holiday. Calling the local store will give hours for that specific location, while the hours for any location in the U.S. can be checked using the Starbucks store locator.

“Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day,” a spokesperson for the company told CountryLiving.com. “We are happy to welcome customers on Christmas in select store locations.”

The same dependency on location will apply for Christmas Eve, New Years Eve, and New Years Day. Some locations will have altered hours, some will be closed, and some will keep their regular hours.

“Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Specific store hours can be found by visiting our website,” the spokesperson added.

The situation is similar to what Starbucks stores did for the Thanksgiving holiday, which saw some stores shortening their hours, others closing, and some spots open all day long.

Starbucks is also a great place to grab that last-minute Christmas present, should one be needed. While it is true that being open on Christmas Day will help those who need a caffeine boost for the holiday, it is can also be a life-saver for those who may have unexpected guests arrive at their celebration. Most stores carry a wide-variety of coffee-related merchandise. Not only can someone pick up a Starbucks gift card, stores sell reusable mugs, tea tins, logo shirts, and even coffee-scented candles, which can be the perfect gift for someone who is a massive Starbucks fan.

If Starbucks coffee isn’t a favorite, competitors like Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s will also be open on Christmas Day — in select locations. Again, those who would like to get their caffeine fix on Christmas Day should visit the companies’ respective websites or call their local store to find out the store’s operating hours.