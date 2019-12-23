Shay Mitchell Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Low-Plunging Snakeskin Jacket & Matching Boots

Shay Mitchell may have just given birth to her first child earlier this year but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to show off her killer figure for followers on social media. Back in October, the Pretty Little Liars star told fans that she had given birth to her daughter, sharing a photo of their hands together and confessing that she is “never letting go.” Since then, Mitchell has shared a few photos of her beautiful baby girl. She’s also been sharing some photos of herself as she gets back in the swing of things.

In the most recent post that was shared on her page, Mitchell smoldered in three hot new shots. The first photo in the series showed the black-haired beauty striking a pose in front of a white backdrop. For the photo op, she sat front and center on a chair, gazing into the camera with a serious look on her face. The model wore her long, dark locks down and slightly messy. She also sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The mother of one left little to the imagination as she rocked a revealing snakeskin jacket that had a low-cut neckline and showed off ample amounts of cleavage. The NSFW jacket hit well above her knee, putting her toned and tanned legs on full display. She completed the sultry look with a pair of matching snakeskin boots that had incredibly high heels.

In the next two photos in the series, the stunner rocked the same outfit but struck a slightly different pose in each. In the caption of the post, the actress made a joke about Snakes on a Plane. Since the photo went live for fans a short time ago, it’s earned Mitchell a ton of attention with over 600,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let the stunner know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure.

“Simply and always glowing beauty!!!!” one follower gushed.

“You are so hot shay,” another chimed in, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Lucky u have a nice body, I wish I had skin like you someday,” a third fan added.

While Mitchell took front and center in this newest upload, her Instagram has been featuring many photos of her with her daughter Noa. As The Inquisistr reported, Mitchell recently shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo gazing at the Eiffel Tower. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up over 1.7 million likes.